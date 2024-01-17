Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 4 Degrees, Dense Fog Affects Flights & Trains Services; Check IMD Forecast

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be close to 4 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another cold day as the mercury dropped to a chilling 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The drop in temperature has led to several flights and trains running late or cancelled due to reduced visibility causing inconvenience for travelers. Delhiites are bracing themselves for the harsh weather conditions. The cold wave has gripped the city, with temperatures consistently dropping below normal. The biting cold is a result of the prevailing northwesterly winds blowing across the region.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be close to 4 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also predicted that respite from the cold wave is unlikely soon and the dense fog could continue for two to four more days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday for cold wave conditions and more dense fog. A yellow alert has been sounded for dense fog on Friday and Saturday.

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be ‘shallow’ when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. ‘Moderate’ fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres.As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as ‘dense’. It is categorised as ‘very dense’ when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Delhi airport issues advisory

Over 50 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International airport due to the thick blanket of fog on Tuesday. Eight flights were cancelled between 9.20am and 12pm.

Amidst the challenging weather conditions, Delhi airport authorities have advised passengers to stay in touch with their service providers to receive the latest flight status. A post on X by the airport authority stated, “Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

