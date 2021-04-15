New Delhi: In an effort to bring the coronavirus under control, the Delhi government on Wednesday imposed weekend curfew in the national capital. He also announced other restrictions along with weekend curfew including closure of malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of COVID infections in the city. Also Read - No Shortage Of Beds In Delhi, Don't Insist On Specific Hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services and the shopping malls gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed. He also added that the cinemas halls in the city will operate at 30% capacity only and people will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted.

The announcement from the chief minister comes a day after the city recorded the biggest single-day jump 17,282 new COVID-19 cases.

Furthermore, Kejrwal said essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

The chief minister also said there was no shortage of hospital beds and over 5,000 were still available for COVID patients. Efforts to increase beds on a large scale will also be made, he assured.

He also added that the restaurants in the national capital will be allowed to do home deliveries and only one weekly market in a zone will be allowed to open per day and steps will be taken to control crowds in those permitted to function.