New Delhi: In a grave development, as many as 20 bodies were recovered from the three-storey commercial building that had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka Metro Station, police said. More than 30 people are said to have sustained burn injuries. Third floor of the building is yet to be searched, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Director. The police have detained the owner of the building and his antecedents are being examined.

"Some persons are still trapped inside a 3-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at 10 pm.

Based on preliminary enquiry, the police said that it was a three-storey commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies. The fire incident initiated from the 1st floor of the building, which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.