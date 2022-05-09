New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the sensational attack on two businessmen, who were shot and seriously injured in full public view on Saturday night in Subhash Nagar area of west Delhi, reported news agency IANS. The accused was identified as Raju Khan alias Googa. “The accused provided the two-wheeler used in commission of crime to accused persons,” said a senior police official.Also Read - 2 Injured in Over 10 Rounds of Firing in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar; Policemen Deployed at Spot

The CCTV footage of the incident, that later went viral, showed a group of armed assailants opening fire on their rivals in full public view. Two businessmen, who were in a car, suffered gun wounds in the incident. They were identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary. Both were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where they are undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be critical by the doctors. Also Read - Water Supply in These Parts of Delhi Will Be Affected Till Today Evening | Details Here

The police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of personal rivalry. “The victims were going somewhere when they were attacked by a group of person in Subhash Nagar. One of the attackers was riding a scooty. Around nine to ten rounds were fired,” the police said.

More arrests likely soon

A case of attempt to murder, read with sections of Arms Act, has been lodged with the local police station. Several teams have been formed to look into the matter. The statements of the victims have been recorded by the police. A source said that the attackers have been identified and the police may make more arrests in the case soon.

