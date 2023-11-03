What Changes Will Come Into Effect From Today As Delhi Imposes Restrictions to Curb Air Pollution

Air Pollution: Starting from November 3, the Delhi government said it will start a special electric bus shuttle service for state and central government employees.

New Delhi: With the air quality further deteriorating in the national capital, the Kejriwal government has taken several measures to bring the air pollution under control. As the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR entered the ‘severe’ zone, scientists warn of a further spike over the next two weeks. The Delhi government has invoked GRAP Stage 3 under which a slew of restrictions have been imposed. The AQI in Lodhi Road area stood at 438, in Jahangirpuri at 491, in RK Puram area at 486 and around IGI Airport (T3) at 473.

What Changes to Come Into Effect From Today:

Delhi Metro to Run 20 Extra Train Trips

DMRC in a statement said Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network from November 3 in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi. Currently, Delhi Metro is running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force.

Schools Closed in Delhi

The Kejriwal government said all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days from November 3 in view of rising pollution levels. Other states in the NCR might take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

E-Bus Services To Run For Govt Employees

Starting from November 3, the Delhi government said it will start a special electric bus shuttle service for state and central government employees and the shuttle services will start from Kidwai Nagar and RK Puram for Central Secretariat for Central government employees. And for the Delhi government employees, the e-bus shuttle service will also run from Gulabi Bagh to Delhi Secretariat, Kundra said.

Construction Activities Banned

The pollution control panel of the Central government has issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as the air quality worsens. Stage III of GRAP imposed a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing. Moreover, a ban has been imposed on all non-essential construction work and demolition work in the city.

Entry of Vehicles Restricted

As part of the anti-pollution measures, the entry of light commercial vehicles and diesel trucks have also been banned from entering the national capital. According to restrictions under GRAP 3, BS 3 petrol vehicles and BS 4 diesel vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the Delhi roads.

