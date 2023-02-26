Home

News

Delhi

What Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Said On Manish Sisodia’s Date With CBI

What Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Said On Manish Sisodia’s Date With CBI

Speaking to a news channel, Kejriwal said his sources had told him about the possible arrest of his deputy.

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia To Be Interrogated By CBI Today, Likely To Be Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has almost predicted that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI today as the investigating body has once again summoned Delhi’s deputy CM in an alleged liquor scam case. Speaking to a news channel, Kejriwal said his sources had told him about the possible arrest of his deputy. “CBI has called Manish Sisodia for questioning. Our sources are saying that he will be arrested on Sunday,” Kejriwal said. “This is really disappointing.”

Sisodia was made accused number one by CBI in the FIR registered in alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 in July last year. Three excise department officials, along with 12 private individuals, were also named in the FIR.

You may like to read

They Are Going To Arrest Me: Manish Sisodia

Before heading towards the inquiry today, Sisodia tweeted, ” Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don’t care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations.”

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

”They are using the CBI to take revenge and I am sure they will do that by getting me arrested,” Manish Sisodia had alleged.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.