What Is G20 Digital Museum Set To Be Unveiled At The Mega Summit

A G20 Digital Museum, which is set to be unveiled during the summit, will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries.

Digital replicas of Mona Lisa, the 16th century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, are likely to be part of G20 summit in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India is set to host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-September 10 with mega preparations being made for the event. Roads and buildings have been decorated and cleaned, elaborate security arrangements have been made and restrictions have been announced as part of the preparations for the G20 summit. A G20 Digital Museum is set to be unveiled at the key summit where global leaders including US President Joe Biden will attend.

What Is G20 Digital Museum

A G20 Digital Museum — ‘Culture Corridor’ – which will have at least one key artefact or its digital replica from all member nations and the nine guest countries has been envisioned by India in its power as the chair of the influential grouping, and the project is likely to be unveiled during the Leaders Summit in September, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Digital replicas of Mona Lisa, the 16th century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci which is hung at the Louvre Museum in Paris, and also of ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’, the famed oil painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, which is kept at a museum in the Netherlands are likely to be part of the novel ‘phygital’ museum, they said.

A ‘phygital’ museum refers to the idea of having a museum that will have both physical and digital components. The G20 summit is seen as an important showcase for India, with the country coming off a successful lunar landing and touting itself as a rising power with attractive markets and a source for global supply chain diversification.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

