New Delhi: Even though the coronavirus cases have gone down drastically in the national capital, here comes a major breakthrough that the doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have successfully treated COVID patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. As per a report by India Today, two patients were administered the REGCov2, designed to produce resistance against the SARS-CoV-2 at this hospital and they were discharged within 12 hours of being given the doses.

What Is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy? As per updates, the monoclonal antibodies are identical copies of an antibody that targets one specific antigen. This Monoclonal Antibody Therapy has previously also been used in treating pathogens like Ebola and HIV. The REGCov2 is developed by Regeneron which is conducting the phase-3 Covid-19 prevention trials.

How Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Treats COVID Patients? Speaking to India Today, the hospital's senior consultant Dr Pooja Khosla said that the two patients who were given the antibody were a 36-year-old healthcare worker, who was suffering from high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness and low blood cell count, while the other was an 80-year man with comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension.

Giving further details, she said that the monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at the appropriate time.

She also added that Monoclonal Antibody Therapy can avoid hospitalisation in a high-risk group and progression to severe disease. Moreover, it can also help in escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections.