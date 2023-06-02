Home

Who Is Jaswinder Singh, Khalistani Member Declared Proclaimed Offender In 2022 Model Jail Tiffin Bomb Case

Jaswinder Singh, alias "Multani", of Mansoorpur-Mukerian village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district has been identified as the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh in 2022.

New Delhi: A special NIA court in Chandigarh has declared a wanted member of the proscribed terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who is currently based in Germany, a proclaimed offender in the Model Jail tiffin bomb case of April 2022. Jaswinder Singh, alias “Multani”, of Mansoorpur-Mukerian village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district has been identified as the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence.

Multani has been declared a proclaimed offender under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a federal agency spokesperson said, adding that Multani is currently based in Germany and has a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

Who is Jaswinder Singh alias Multani and what is Tiffin Bomb case?

Multani is currently based in Germany and has a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. The NIA court had issued the NBW against him on January 5 and had also declared a reward of Rs. 10 lakh as well as opened a Look Out Circular against him. Multani has been identified as the mastermind behind the planting of the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence. The tiffin bomb, along with a detonator, was found in a black bag outside the Jail on April 22 last year. The case was originally registered against unknown persons by Chandigarh Police under the Explosive Substances Act 1908. The NIA had subsequently taken over the case in May last year and re-registered it with additional provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967. Investigations by the NIA had revealed that Multani had masterminded the crime from Germany and he was in touch with pro-Khalistan operatives based in India, Pakistan and other countries. “Multani was using them to promote violence and terror,” the NIA said. The accused was identifying, recruiting, motivating and radicalising the youth of Punjab through social media, as per the investigations. “He was also sending and raising funds and coordinating the movement of arms and ammunition, as well as explosives from Pakistan into India,” it said.

The pro-Khalistan group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) is a banned unlawful association.

