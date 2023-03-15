Home

Who Is Joravar Singh Kalsi? Delhi-Based YouTuber Arrested For ‘Farzi’ Stunt On Golf Course Road

According to Police, Joravar Singh Kalsi uploaded a Reel on his Instagram account on March 2 in which he and his friend Lucky could be seen acting out the scene from web series 'Farzi' in a Maruti Baleno on Golf Course Road.

Gurugram: Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky were arrested on Tuesday on charges of rash driving and endangering the lives of others after a videoof them throwing fake currency notes on the road from the boot of a moving car — a recreation of a scene from popular web series “Farzi” — on the Gold Course Road in Gurugram went viral on social media.

“Both the accused, Jorawar Singh Kalsi & Gurpreet Singh were arrested. Two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the video. Currency notes were recovered from Jorawar Singh Kalsi’s custody and we’re trying to recover the car as well,” Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram said.

According to news agency ANI, police stated that Kalsi uploaded a Reel on his Instagram account on March 2 in which he and his friend Lucky could be seen acting out the scene in a Maruti Baleno on Golf Course Road.

In the Reel, Singh opens the boot of the moving car and begins tossing out fake banknotes after Kalsi instructs him to do so. The notes were fake, according to the police, and were inscribed with “Manoranjan Bank.”

Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF told ANI, “The matter was brought to our attention from social media. In the clip, two people are seen moving in a car on Golf Course Road and recreating a scene from a web show. It appears they did not have any permission and the act was done without any safety measures in place.”

Who is Joravar Singh Kalsi?

Joravar Singh Kalsi is a 24 years old Delhi-based YouTuber and social media content creator.

Kalsi has 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel and 342K followers on his Instagram account.

He is famous for making comedy videos on YouTube.

Joravar Singh Kalsi was born on July 21, 1998. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his graduation from Delhi University.

Joravar earns as much as Rs one to two lakhs per month. His net worth is approximately Rs 40 lakhs.

The video was viewed by over a lakh on Instagram and put the police on the spot for not being able to stop the unauthorised filming of such a stunt in a high profile area.

The case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 283 (obstruction in public way) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station

