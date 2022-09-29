Delhi: The relocation of the MCD toll booths from the plaza to the Delhi section of the road bridge has resulted in a massive traffic jams on the DND Flyway. Delhi-bound commuters are facing the heat ever since the Noida Authority evacuated the MCD toll collectors from the plaza on September 23 on the grounds that SDMC did not get clearance from the Supreme Court. Before this action, MCD toll and the environment compensation cess were being collected on two lanes of the defunct toll plaza of the Flyway.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains: 8 Things You Should Always Have Other Than An Umbrella

In 2017, the Noida Authority had allowed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to use the toll plaza after regular traffic snarls were reported because cabs and other commercial vehicles were stopped in the middle of the road by toll collectors. However, SDMC is yet to get clearance from the Supreme Court, which is hearing appeals in the DND case, to collect toll from an area in Noida's jurisdiction.

“Noida Authority had given conditional permission to the MCD, but it failed to get approval from SC. The state government recently took notice of the matter and directed Noida Authorities to take suitable action,” Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said on Wednesday.

Road Ahead For SDMC

SDMC has sought legal recourse citing that the civic body had reserved 2-3 lanes of the toll plaza on the directions of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority. “We had accordingly installed RFIDs at the troll plaza. Now the Noida Authority has asked us to vacate the toll plaza. We feel this action is not legitimate. We have approached Allahabad HC against these directions,” said MCD director Amit Kumar.