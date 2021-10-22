New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday said it will hold a meeting on 27 October regarding the permission for Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital. During the meeting, the DDMA will discuss the matter and accordingly the decision will be taken. If the DDMA allows the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital, then it will issues guidelines soon after the meeting regarding the same.Also Read - Why There is no Urgency to Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19? Experts Explain

The development comes days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to LG Anil Baijal over Chhath celebration in Delhi stating that “In my view, we should permit Chhath Puja following all COVID protocol.” Also Read - Thailand to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From 46 Countries From THIS Date | Details Here

Kejriwal had also urged the Lieutenant Governor to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control. Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The letter from the chief minister to the LG came after the Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the residence of Kejriwal against the Chhath puja ban.

Prior to this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging for clarity over Chhath celebrations in view of Covid situation.

Issuing an order on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including at riverbanks, waterbodies and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

It must be noted that the neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan have given permission for Chhath celebrations with reasonable restrictions for health and safety.

The Purvanchalis (Bhojpuri-speaking natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar) living in Delhi are considered a prominent vote bank in the national capital and Chhath is one of their most important festivals.

“If the Chhath ban is not withdrawn in 48 hours, around 60 lakh Purvanchalis in Delhi will pledge to uproot the city government to save their pride,” Manoj Tiwari had said earlier.

Celebrated just after Diwali, Chhath Puja celebrations involve the offering of “Arghya” by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. Some experts believe that water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.