New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called out the Centre for asking it to remove the word ‘Mukhya Mantri’ from the CM’s ‘Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ and asserted that the scheme will be launched even if it means without having a name. The doorstep ration delivery scheme is set to begin in the national capital on March 25. Also Read - Days Before Rollout, Centre Puts Delhi Govt's Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme On Hold

“A revolutionary scheme was going to start in Delhi from 25th March – Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana. People used to get ration from shops for which they used to face problems and stand in queues. We had found a solution to deliver the ration at the doorstep instead,” the Delhi chief minister noted. Also Read - 'Mujhe Jeans Se Nahi, Fati Jeans Se Hai Aitraaz': Uttarakhand CM Rawat After 'Ripped Jeans' Outrage

“Centre wrote to us yesterday that we can’t implement it. The letter read that the scheme can’t be called Mukhya Mantri Yojana. I held a meeting with offices today and told them to remove the scheme’s name. We’ll just deliver ration at people’s doorstep without the scheme having a name,” he said. Also Read - Will Delhi Impose Lockdown Soon? Here's The Truth

The Modi government put the Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme on hold, a source in the Kejriwal administration claimed yesterday. The move comes as the AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks especially after the Centre presented the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) Bill (Amendment) 2021 in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to give more powers to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

The scheme announced under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ (MMGGRY) under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was notified by the government on February 20. The MMGGRY involves the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorstep.

The Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation has even prepared a list of beneficiaries, their quota and biometric specifications according to which they will have to pay a processing charge along with the cost of subsidised food grains.