Chandigarh: Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked his minister found involved in corruption, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of Mann's step and added that the AAP will not spare any leader if involved in corruption.

"Will not spare even our leaders if involved in corruption. We are proud of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption," he said.



Kejriwal said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sacked state’s Health Minister who’s been arrested. He added that no one knew about this corruption, neither the media nor Opposition. “Had CM Mann wanted, he would’ve asked for a slice of it with a ‘setting’,” he said.

Saying that he took similar action against his food minister in 2015 after the AAP formed the government in Delhi, Kejriwal said he took action against the minister on his own. “AAP is a hardcore sincere party; we don’t spare anyone,” he added.

However, he alleged that all parties had a ‘setting’ within themselves till now. “They didn’t take action against each other’s leaders, let alone catch their own ministers. It’s the first time that a party’s taken action against its own ministers. People are very happy with this decision,” Kejriwal added.

Earlier int eh day, Bhagwant Mann sacked Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption charges. He said said the health minister was involved in corruption cases and they had proof of that.

Notably, the health minister is a legislator from the Mansa Assembly. He was the first minister representing the Assembly as a Cabinet minister in over three decades.

Mann ordered the registration of an FIR against the minister. The charge against the minister was that he was demanding one per cent commission from each government tender.

Mann said there would be zero tolerance to corruption and added that the decision was taken to ensure that his government remains corrupt free.

“I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the Cabinet. We have found substantial proof of his involvement in the corruption case. I do not care if the Opposition parties want to use this to hit out at us. The point is that we will not tolerate anyone indulging in such malpractices. Our party national convener has made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated. He had himself removed a minister in Delhi in 2015 after corruption charges were levelled against the minister,” the Chief Minister said in a video message.