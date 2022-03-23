Nee Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately delaying the Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections 2022. Throwing a new challenge to the BJP, Kejriwal dared the latter to conduct civic polls in time and win it. Kejriwal’s attack comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a bill for unification of the three corporations of Delhi – South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.Also Read - Delhi Civic Body Polls: AAP Moves SC, Seeks Direction to Hold MCD Polls Without Centre's Interference

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal alleged that postponing the MCD elections amounted to an insult of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to establish democracy in the country. He vowed to quit politics if the Aam Aadmi Party loses the MCD elections. "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small selection. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

WATCH

"मैं BJP को चुनौती देता हूँ! MCD के चुनाव समय पर कराओ और जीतकर दिखाओ। अगर हम हार गये तो राजनीति छोड़ देंगे।" – CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/okEMkGUjNh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 23, 2022

The State Election Commission (SEC) officials on Tuesday said that the announcement of the schedule for the civic body polls will depend on the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, according to Union home ministry officials aware of the matter.