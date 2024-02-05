‘Will See To It’, Says Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Police Notice Over Charge Against BJP Of MLA ‘Poaching’

The AAP convener said that the Delhi Police officers were made to indulge in "theatrics" by their "political bosses" which was quite "insulting" to them.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Police Notice: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday while responding to the notice served to him by the Delhi Police Crime Branch over his assertions that the BJP was attempting to “poach” AAP MLAs said that there was no mention of any FIR. He asserted that the country would not progress by such theatrics.

Kejriwal, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi said “we will see to it” when asked about his reply to the notice.

“There is only one party that is buying everyone. Those who toppled governments in Goa and Karnataka, poached the NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, and tried to destabilise Congress government in Rajasthan, also contacted our MLAs,” he said.

“I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officers must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses,” he said.

Crime Branch officials of the Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

Meanwhile, a team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch went to the official residence of Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday to serve her a notice to join a probe over the same allegations against the BJP. As per reports, Atishi was not at home when the team reached her residence on Sunday and she instructed officials at her camp office to receive the summons in her absence.

The two AAP leaders were asked to respond to the notice by Monday.

“No problem, we will give our answer,” he said when asked about ED approaching a city court on his refusal to join the probe by the agency. The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 7.

Last week, Kejriwal, in a post on X, had alleged that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to quit the party to topple his government.

Shortly after Kejriwal, Atishi held a press conference and alleged that the BJP had launched “Operation Lotus 2.0” in Delhi.

“They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

