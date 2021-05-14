New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said in a tweet that a temporary 500-ICU bed facility has been set up at Delhi’s iconic Ram Leela Maidan to give treatment to critically ill Covid patients. The chief minister further informed that the massive facility has been set up in just 15 days. The chief minister visited the facility on Friday and said it will start functioning from Saturday itself with 250 beds and the rest will be operational two days later. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines: How to Get E-pass For Interstate Travel? Step-by-step Guide Here

"I salute our doctors, engineers and workers who worked round the clock on war footing and constructed these 500 ICU beds in just 15 days at Ramlila maidan opposite to LNJP hospital. 250 ICU beds start tomorrow and 250 in next two days," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The development comes at a timer when the national capital recorded 8,500 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure has gone below 10,000 since April 10. However, the city's test positivity rate has also dipped to 12 per cent.

According to Kejriwal, around 3,000 beds have cleared up in the past 10 days as the second wave was easing in the city.

He further added that new oxygen beds were being made, cylinders were being bought, and ICU beds being prepared.

The lesser number of fresh cases can also be attributed to a smaller number of tests (68,575) conducted on Thursday. As many as 289 more patients succumbed to the disease, according to a health bulletin.

“Yet one thing to be observed is that the ICU beds are still full. This means the number of serious patients has not declined much,” the CM said.

“We have been working in this direction. Around 1,200 more ICU beds will be available by today or tomorrow. More oxygen beds are being added and O2 cylinders being procured,” he said.

Delhi had reported 10,489 cases on Thursday, 13,287 cases on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on last Friday, 19,133 on last Thursday, 20,960 on last Wednesday and 19,953 last Tuesday.