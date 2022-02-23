New Delhi: With all COVID guidelines in place, the Delhi National Zoological Park will re-open from March 1 with an online ticket system, zoo authorities said on Wednesday. The zoo was shut for around two months in view of a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: These Companies Plan To Call Employees Back To Office | Full List Here

Giving details, the zee officials told news agency PTI that the administration has directed all section supervisors to ensure strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour as the zoo gears up for reopening.

The zoo was closed for the public on January 4 and the link for booking tickets online on its website was disabled.

Delhi National Zoological Park to re-open from 1st March with online ticket system, say zoo authorities. The zoo had shut down temporarily on January 5 due to a high number of Covid cases. — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

However, the zoo was reopened for visitors on August 1, 2021, more than two months after it was shut due to a rise in the number of Covid cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier, the facility was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid bird flu scare.

Corona cases: The national capital on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day. Delhi’s case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109.

The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.