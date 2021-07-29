New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 40-year-old woman died and her daughter was injured on Thursday after the roof of their shanty collapsed due to heavy rains in Delhi’s Govindpuri area. As per updates from the fire department, a call about the house collapse was received at 4.45 PM and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Also Read - Over 14 Dead, 7 Missing After Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Flash Floods Due to Heavy Rainfall

"Two women got trapped under debris. One of them suffered head injury and the other fell unconscious. Both of them were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, told PTI.

Giving further information, Delhi Police said the roof of the first floor of the "jhuggi" in Navjeevan Camp collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday evening.

Delhi: One woman died after a shanty in Navjeevan Camp collapsed earlier this evening. Another woman was rescued with the help of locals. pic.twitter.com/APsSB9fctB — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Pooja (24), who got trapped under the debris and suffered minor injuries, was rescued by local residents while her mother, Urmila, was pulled out with the help of fire brigade in an unconscious state. Both were taken by a CATS ambulance to the hospital, where Urmila was declared brought dead.