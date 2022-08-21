Woman dies after falling from roof: An 18-year-old woman died on Saturday evening after she fell from the roof of the MPs Awas Apartments located at Pandit Pant Marg in New Delhi. The Police reached the spot after getting the information. The initial investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide. At present, the police are probing the matter from every angle.Also Read - Delhi To Kolkata IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Smoke Warning; Turns Out To Be Fake Caveat

Jumped from MPs Flats

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of August 20 at around 9:15 pm. Police had received information that a woman has jumped from the MPs Flats. When the police reached the spot and investigated, the deceased was identified as Ayushi. She was a resident of Dhobi Ghat near Pandit Pant Marg. Also Read - Delhi Police Shares List Of Loan Scam Apps To Be Avoided After Major Chinese Network Bust. Check Details Here

“An 18-year-old girl died after she fell from the terrace of MP’s Awas Apartments on Pandit Pant Marg. This incident happened on the night of August 20 at around 9:15 pm. We had received information that a young woman has jumped down from the MP’s flats,” said Delhi Police. Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Major Extortion Racket Involving Over 100 Chinese Loan Apps; 22 Arrested

An 18-year-old girl died after she fell from the terrace of MP’s Awas Apartments on Pandit Pant Marg. This incident happened on the night of August 20 at around 9:15 pm, we had received information that a young woman has jumped down from the MP’s flats: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

CCTV footage found

According to the information shared, this young woman reached the terrace of the Yamuna block on the evening of August 20 after which she fell down. The police have also recovered the CCTV footage of Ayushi going towards the terrace. Also, her phone and purse have also been recovered from the terrace.

Police launch multipronged investigation

According to the initial investigation by the police, it seems to be a case of suicide. The crime team has inspected the spot and the statements of the parents of the deceased have been recorded. The FSL team has also inspected the spot and action has been initiated under section 174 CrPC (to inquire and report on suicide, etc.). The Police are probing the case from every angle.