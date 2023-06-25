Home

Woman Electrocuted To Death At New Delhi Railway Station Amid Rain; Probe Ordered

Delhi Police said the woman died of electrocution at the New Delhi railway station premises and a probe has been ordered in connection to the accident.

The woman's body has been sent for autopsy at Lady Hardinge Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A woman reportedly died of electrocution at the New Delhi railway station premises on Sunday. The woman, who received a shock as Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, died at the spot, officials said.

The woman has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi. Sakshi had reached the railway station along with two other women and three children at 5.30 AM amid heavy rainfall, according to a report by NDTV. She held onto a pole at the premises to avoid puddles but suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Her body has been sent for autopsy at Lady Hardinge Hospital and a probe is underway, Delhi Police said. “A woman died due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises. FSL team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem. Probe underway,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

A woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi railway station premises. FSL team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem. Probe underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/p4c6oqH0vh — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Victim’s Father Blames Authority For ‘Negligence’

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, the father of the deceased woman, blamed the “authority’s negligence” for the freak accident. “We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority,” was quoted as saying by agency ANI.

Delhi Police said a complaint regarding negligence of concerned authority was registered. “A complaint alleging the concerned authority for their negligence was received and a case u/s 287/304-A IPC was registered. FSL, Rohini team is inspecting the place of the accident. The investigation is underway,” Delhi Police officials said.

The incident comes days after a 30-year-old man died of electrocution in the MIDC area in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Friday afternoon, police said. Mahesh Fattelal Mhatre, a resident of Bhim Nagar, received a shock while removing the wires of an electrical pump at his under-construction house, police said. He was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. MIDC police has registered an accidental death case.

Earlier, NCRB data revealed that around 1.1 lakh people have died due to electrocution from 2011 to 2020.

