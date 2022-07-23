New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four employees of the railway department at New Delhi Railway Station, police said. The incident took place on Thursday night and the four accused have been arrested.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Teen Girl Raped By Man While Wife Films Act And Later Uploads On Social Media; Couple Arrested

DCP Railway Harendra Singh said the woman was “raped by the railway employees in the electrical maintenance staff hut at the railway station’s platform no 8-9”.

“The victim, aged 30, was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platform 8-9 Thursday night. All 4 accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department have been arrested,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.