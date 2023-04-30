Home

News

Delhi

Woman Goes Into Labour At Mann Ki Baat Conclave, Delivers Baby Boy In Hospital

Woman Goes Into Labour At Mann Ki Baat Conclave, Delivers Baby Boy In Hospital

24-year-old Poonam Devi, a member of a self-help group in Uttar Pradesh, went into labour pain while she was attending the Mann Ki Baat conclave in Delhi.

The woman gave birth to a baby boy at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman reportedly went into labour pain while she was attending the Mann Ki Baat @100 Conclave in Delhi and later gave birth to a baby boy in hospital.

24-year-old Poonam Devi, a member of a self-help group in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after she went into labour. Devi had travelled to the national capital from Samaisa village near Lakhimpur Kheri as a special invitee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned her achievements in creating additional sources of income for women in one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme.

You may like to read

“It was a normal delivery. The baby was born at 6:42 pm. It was an emotional moment for us to have our baby born in Delhi. We have decided to name him Aditya,” Poonam’s husband Pramod Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Pramod Kumar said that he was against the idea of travelling to the national capital for the conclave given his wife’s advanced stage of pregnancy. “But she was insistent on attending the conclave as it recognised and celebrated her work in the self-help group in the village,” he said. Kumar, who is a farmer, has since returned to his village with his wife and the newborn.

Poonam heads the Maa Saraswati Prerna Gram Sangathan, a self-help group in Samaisa village in Lakhimpur Kheri. The self-help group produces handbags, mats, and other items using fibre from banana stems, an initiative that provides an additional source of income for women in the village and also contributes to reducing waste.

Poonam was among the 100 invitees whose names had been mentioned by the prime minister in his Mann Ki Baat episodes for their exceptional contribution to society. The day-long conclave was organised to celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which is scheduled to be aired globally on Sunday. The latest PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be streamed live at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who addressed the conclave.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.