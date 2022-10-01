Work From Home Latest News Today: If the air quality of Delhi deteriorates to the ‘Severe Plus’ category, residents of the national capital might get an option to work from home. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) will cross 450, the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will come into force wherein 50% of staff in public, municipal and private offices can be allowed to work from home. Besides work from home, the fourth stage of GRAP also suggests the closure of the educational institution. Moreover, the odd-even rule (use of vehicles on an odd-even basis) might make a comeback.Also Read - Work From Home Advised For Gurugram Employees For Friday After Heavy Rains

For the unversed, the GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I – Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II – Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III – Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – Severe Plus (AQI >450).

Notably, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution in the capital city. The chief minister said certain steps by the government, including the introduction of an electric vehicle policy in 2020 and 24-hour electricity supply, air-pollution level had declined in the last four year.

Delhi Government’s 15-Point Action Plan To Curb Pollution