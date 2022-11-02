Work From Home Latest News Today: As air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to deteriorate, companies in Delhi-NCR are reportedly planning to bring the work-from-home mode back for employees. Reports claimed that firms that are already working in a hybrid mode are keeping the option open for their staff to work from home to avoid stepping out in the hazardous air.Also Read - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I'll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

To reduce the risk further, companies are asking employees to wear masks. Moreover, they are also installing air purification machines in office premises to keep the staff safe. Companies like KPMG and Quess Corp asserted that they are monitoring the situation closely and might continue with their hybrid working model.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue with our hybrid working model," the Economic Times quoted Sunit Sinha, partner and head – people, performance and culture at KPMG in India as saying. "Safety of our people and doing our best to serve clients seamlessly stay at the centre of our actions," he added further.

Air Quality in Delhi

With the pollution levels worsening, the CAQM had, on Saturday, directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring essential projects, and other curbs under the third stage of the GRAP.

First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: stage 1 – “poor” (AQI 201-300), stage 2 – “very poor” (AQI 301-400), stage 3 – “severe” (AQI 401-450) and stage 4 – “severe plus” (AQI above 450).

However, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning owing to relatively better meteorological conditions, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) saying there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions, under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).