Work From Home Announced For Govt Employees in Delhi, Private Companies May Follow The Suit. Deets Inside

Delhi Air Pollution: "50% of government employees take work from home. Also issuing an advisory for private offices to follow the same", Rai said while addressing a press conference.

Published: November 4, 2022 2:06 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Work From Home Latest News Today: In a bid to control pollution levels across the national capital, Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that 50 per cent of Delhi government employees will be working from home. “50% of government employees take work from home. Also issuing an advisory for private offices to follow the same”, Rai said while addressing a press conference. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, and diesel light-medium vehicles were also announced.

Delhi Air Pollution: Check Full List of Restrictions

  • Constructions, thermal plants shut
  • Diesel light medium vehicles banned
  • 50% WFH for govt employees
  • Private organisations advised WFH
  • Schools shut
  • Outdoor, sports activities halted


