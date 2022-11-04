Schools Shut, Companies Switch to WFH: Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in Delhi Amid Rising Pollution Levels | Full List

Delhi Air Pollution: Check full list of restrictions announced by Delhi government to control pollution levels across the city.

Delhi Air Pollution: As Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) deteriorated further on Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced certain restrictions to control pollution levels across the city. The national capital continues to reel under eye-stinging pollution and air quality spiralling into ‘severe’ category. Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal announced that all primary schools will remain shut in the National Capital from tomorrow. He also informed that for students in Classes 5 and above, all outdoor activities and sports activities will be halted until further notice.

Delhi Air Pollution: Full List of Restrictions

Constructions, thermal plants shut

Diesel light medium vehicles banned

50% WFH for govt employees

Private organisations advised WFH

Schools shut

Outdoor, sports activities halted

‘Not The Time For Blame Game’

Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal said that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of the entire north India and the Centre should take steps to address it. ‘This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help,’ he stated.