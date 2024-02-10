Home

World Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For 9 Days; Check Dates And Routes To Avoid

The Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is beginning today and a traffic advisory has been issued for the same, by the Delhi Traffic Police for nine days. Check latest traffic update and other Delhi World Book Fair 2024 details..

Delhi World Book Fair 2024 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Book lovers are in for a treat as the national capital gears up to host the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 in Pragati Maidan in Central Delhi from today, February 10, 2024. The book fair will continue for nine days, till February 18, 2024 and is expected to attract 25,000-30,000 visitors in a single day and this number may go up by ten thousand. Ahead of the World Book Fair, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a Traffic Advisory for the residents of the city, so that they can get away from the long traffic jams and congestion on the roads because of the book fair crowd. Know the routes you must avoid as per the Delhi Traffic Advisory and also know the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 timings and how to buy tickets for the mega event..

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued For Book Fair 2024

As mentioned earlier, the World Book Fair 2024 is being organised at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi for nine days, starting today. Keeping in mind the traffic problems that may arise because of the crowd coming for the Book Fair, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for everyone. The key routes to avoid according to the Delhi Traffic Advisory are..

According to the advisory, heavy traffic is expected at Mathura Road, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and the Shershah Road; these roads must be avoided, to avoid traffic jams.

No vehicles will be permitted to be parked or stop on the Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Parking is prohibited at Bhagwan Das Road, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road and Shershah Road. In case vehicles are found on the above-mentioned roads, they will be towed and parked in the traffic pit in front of the Bhairon Mandir on the Bhairon Marg.

Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Venue, Date And Timings

Spread over 50,000 sq metres, the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is set to be the biggest book fair with more than 400 stalls, having books from different languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Maithili, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Urdu and others. The Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is being organised in Halls 1 to 5 of the Pragati Maidan and its inauguration will take place at the Bharat Mandapam. Organised from February 10 to 18, 2024, the timings of the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Entry Fee, How To Buy Tickets

The entry fee for the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is quite nominal; for children, it is Rs 10 and adults have to pay Rs 20. Students attending the book fair in school uniforms or are on educational trips, those who are disabled and senior citizens do not have to pay a ticket price – entry is free for them. The tickets are available in both online and offline modes. Online, the tickets are available on the ITPO website.

Offline tickets can be bought between 9:00 AM and 4: PM and they are available at 20 Delhi Metro Stations – Welcome, Dilshad Garden, Rithala, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalay, Kashmiri Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Noida Sector-52, Noida City Centre, Botanical Garden, Vaishali, Indraprastha, Supreme Court, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Dwarka, Munirka, ITO, INA and Hauz Khas.

Delhi World Book Fair 2024: Nearest Metro Station, Entry Dates

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised the people attending the Book Fair to use the public transport for the same, as it will reduce traffic time. In case you are planning to visit the book fair by metro, the nearest metro station is the Supreme Court Metro Station (earlier called the Pragati Maidan Metro Station) on the Blue Line of the DMRC.

The visitors will be able to enter from Gate Numbers 4 and 10; entry from Gate Numbers 5B, 6, 7, 8 and 9 is strictly prohibited. Exhibitors will be able to enter only from Gate Numbers 1, 5B and 10 and the entry for ITPO officials is Gate Numbers 9, 10 and 1.

