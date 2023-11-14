Home

News

World Diabetes Day: AIIMS Delhi Starts FREE Insulin Distribution From Today, Here’s How You Can Avail Services

World Diabetes Day: AIIMS Delhi Starts FREE Insulin Distribution From Today, Here’s How You Can Avail Services

On World Diabetes Day, AIIMS Delhi has started distribution of FREE insulin. Read more to know who and how can this service be availed.

Free Insulin By AIIMS Delhi from World Diabetes Day

New Delhi: November 14 is celebrated both as Children’s Day and World Diabetes Day (WDD). Wor Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by IDF and WHO in response to growing concerns about the increasing health threat posed by the disease. It also became an official United Nations Day in 2006 and is marked on Nov 14 each year to commemmorate the birth of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin with Charles Best in 1922. Keeping in mind the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi will start free insulin distribution services today for poor patients suffering from diabetes on the occasion of World Diabetes Day. Know more about it..

Trending Now

AIIMS Delhi To Distribute FREE Insulin Everyday

For all patients who are prescribed insulin from any OPD of AIIMS, free insulin vials will be provided to them. To provide this free facility, AIIMS has opened two new counters at Amrit Pharmacy, in front of the New Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD building in the national capital. These counters will be open from 9 am to 5 pm every day. In addition, the insulin distribution counters will also provide written advice in Hindi and English (which will be given to all patients at the time of distribution) for safe transport and storage of insulin vials.

You may like to read

For How Long Will Insulin Vials Be Issued By AIIMS

To start with, insulin vials will be issued for a treatment duration of one month, which may be increased to 2-3 months in the future. For patients who are likely to travel long distances, frozen ice packs will be provided to safely carry the vials at the recommended temperature to their place of residence.

The World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 each year. It is observed by various government institutions, academic and professional organisations. Campaigns through social media on awareness generation about risk factors for diabetes, a healthy lifestyle, and the need for early detection are undertaken by the government on this occasion. Camps for awareness generation and screening of the population for common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, are also organized at the India International Trade Fair.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.