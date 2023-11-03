Home

World Food India 2023: PM Modi Stresses On Reducing Post-Harvest Losses, Food Wastage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of the Mega food event ‘World Food India 2023 ’ at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of the Mega food event ‘World Food India 2023’ at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Friday. During the event he also initiated the process of distribution of seed capital assistance of Rs 380 Crores to over 1 Lakh Self Help Group (SHG) Members, at the inauguration of ‘World Food India 2023’ in Delhi.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi stressed on reducing post-harvest losses and food wastage. Highlighting that India’s food diversity is dividend for global investors, he said Indian women have a natural ability to lead food processing industry.

“This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement.

“Food diversity in India is a dividend for every global investor. Our sustainable food culture is a result of thousands of years of journey. Food is not just a big factor in shaping our physical health but also our mental health. Ayurveda talks about- a balanced diet, healthy food and eating according to the seasons,” PM Modi said.

The major event focused to showcase India as the ‘food basket of the world’ and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

World Food India 2023 aims to provide a networking and business platform for government bodies, farmers, entrepreneurs, industry professionals, and other stakeholders to establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. during the eent CEOs roundtables will be conducted aiming on investment and Ease of Doing Business.

Various pavilions have been set up to showcase prowess of the Indian food processing industry.

The mega event will host 48 sessions aiming on numerous aspects of the food processing industry, with a full focus on on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, “Under the farsighted leadership of PM, the food processing sector is showing unprecedented trust…With his blessings, 80 crore people of the 140 crore population of the country are being provided free ration. You would have seen that earlier deaths due to starvation used to occur. But now, nobody dies of starvation…”

The event is set to welcome attendees from a diverse range of over 80 nations, with the presence of CEOs representing leading food processing companies. Additionally, it will include a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet, bringing together more than 1,200 international buyers from across 80 countries. The Netherlands has been designated as the partner country for the event, while Japan will take center stage as the focal country.

