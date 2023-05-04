Home

Delhi Police Arrested Me, My Husband: Wrestler Geeta Phogat

Taking to Twitter, wrestler Geeta Phogat claimed she and her husband Pawon Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police said Geeta Phogat have not been arrested but taken into "preventine custody".

New Delhi: Wrestler Geeta Phogat on Thursday claimed that she and her husband Pawon Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police while they were on their way to join the wrestlers protest in Jantar Mantar. Taking to Twitter, Geeta Phogat wrote, ”

मुझे और मेरे पति पवन सरोहा को दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है।

बहुत दुःखद — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 4, 2023

Delhi Police, however, said Geeta Phogat have not been arrested but taken into “preventine custody”.

The development comes hours after Geeta Phogat tweeted she was stopped by Delhi Police while she was on her way to join the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

“Arbitrariness of delhi police. I was also stopped from visiting my siblings at Jantar Mantar. The police is saying that there are only two ways, either go back to your home or go to the police station. This is highly condemnable,” Geeta Phogat posted on Twitter.

