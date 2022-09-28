New Delhi: The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark in the national capital as the water level reached 206.59 meters at 7 am today. The danger mark of the Yamuna river which is at 205.33 meters was breached after Delhi and neighbouring regions received rainfall for three consecutive days.Also Read - Yamuna's Water Level Breaches Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuation Alert Issued in Nearby Areas
Due to the swollen river, prompting authorities have evacuated hundreds of people living around the riverbanks. Owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge. Also Read - IRCTC Update, September 24: Over 200 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Full List Here
Consequently, a number of short-terminated and short-originated trains have been cancelled or diverted by the northern railways. Also Read - IRCTC Update: 119 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here
FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS
- Delhi – Saharanpur Special
- Delhi – Saharanpur Express
- Delhi – Aligarh Special Shamli – Delhi Special
- Aligarh – Delhi Special and Panipat – Delhi Special
LIST OF DIVERTED TRAINS
- Delhi – Kathgodam SK Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad
- Delhi – Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad
- Jaiselmer – Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad
- Amritsar – Katihar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad
- Delhi – Haridwar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad have been diverted as per the notification form northern railways.
The Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ghaziabad Special will take a short termination at Delhi, and Aligarh – Delhi Special will take a short termination at Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Delhi – Shamli – Saharanpur Special from Delhi Shahdara, Delhi – Khurja Special from Delhi Shahdara, Khurja – Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara, Saharanpur – Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara will short originate according to the information received from the northern railways.