New Delhi: The Yamuna river continued to flow above the danger mark in the national capital as the water level reached 206.59 meters at 7 am today. The danger mark of the Yamuna river which is at 205.33 meters was breached after Delhi and neighbouring regions received rainfall for three consecutive days.Also Read - Yamuna's Water Level Breaches Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuation Alert Issued in Nearby Areas

Due to the swollen river, prompting authorities have evacuated hundreds of people living around the riverbanks. Owing to the danger caused by the rise in water level, the northern railways suspended the rail traffic over the old Yamuna Bridge. Also Read - IRCTC Update, September 24: Over 200 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Full List Here

Consequently, a number of short-terminated and short-originated trains have been cancelled or diverted by the northern railways. Also Read - IRCTC Update: 119 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check Full List Here

FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Delhi – Saharanpur Special

Delhi – Saharanpur Express

Delhi – Aligarh Special Shamli – Delhi Special

Aligarh – Delhi Special and Panipat – Delhi Special

LIST OF DIVERTED TRAINS

Delhi – Kathgodam SK Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad

Delhi – Katihar Champaran Humsafar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad

Jaiselmer – Jammu Tawi Shalimar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad

Amritsar – Katihar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad

Delhi – Haridwar Express via New Delhi – Sahibabad have been diverted as per the notification form northern railways.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ghaziabad Special will take a short termination at Delhi, and Aligarh – Delhi Special will take a short termination at Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, Delhi – Shamli – Saharanpur Special from Delhi Shahdara, Delhi – Khurja Special from Delhi Shahdara, Khurja – Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara, Saharanpur – Delhi Special from Delhi Shahdara will short originate according to the information received from the northern railways.