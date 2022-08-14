New Delhi: As the Yamuna River touched the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the people to avoid visiting the river banks to avoid any mishap. Arvind Kejriwal also asked people to cooperate with the administration and assured them that the Delhi Government has made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna river. “The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi. I appeal to everyone to please avoid going near the river. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation,” Kejriwal tweeted.Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains at Red Fort on Independence Day Morning

दिल्ली में यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है, सभी से मेरी अपील कि नदी के किनारों की तरफ़ जाने से बचें। यमुना के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए हमने पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त कर रखे हैं। सरकार और प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। हम स्तिथि पर नज़र बनाए हुए हैं और किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं https://t.co/1CqQeESa1a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022

Earlier, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted: “In view of the rising water level of Yamuna, all the agencies have been put on high alert. There is an appeal to the people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Camps have been set up for the displaced, where necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food.” Also Read - Delhi Reports 2,031 Fresh Covid Cases, 9 Deaths In A Day

यमुना के बढ़ते जलस्तर को देखते हुए संबंधित सभी एजेंसियों को हाई अलर्ट पर रखा गया है।लोगों से अपील है कि वे नदी से दूर रहें। CM @ArvindKejriwal के नेतृत्व में हम स्थिति पर नज़र रखे हुए हैं। विस्थापितों के लिए कैम्प्स लगाएं गए हैं जहां उनके रहने और खाने के आवश्यक प्रबंध किए गए हैं। — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) August 14, 2022

The Delhi Government has asked all the concerned officers and agencies including Districts Magistrates, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Police, and other stakeholders to stay alert for any eventuality and asked the concerned authorities to effectively deal with the flood situation in coordination with each other.

A flood-like situation may affect 36,746 people in the national capital, about 4,500 people are likely to be affected in the North district, and about 6,600-8,200 in the North-East district of Delhi, said the Delhi Government’s estimate.