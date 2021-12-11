Omicron cases in India: Delhi on Saturday reported second case of Omicron Variant. The person was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe, the person had also travelled to South Africa, according to news agency ANI. With the fresh case, India has so far logged 33 cases of the new variant that has sparked fresh worry worldwide.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 7 New Cases of Omicron Including 3-Year-Old; State Tally Rises to 17 | Key Points

Earlier, a contact of a Rajasthan's Omicron-infected patient had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. She has been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. Her sample has been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, the official said, adding her contacts are being traced. The woman tested Covid positive on Thursday. She did not travel to any foreign country. 17 members in her family have been also put under home quarantine.