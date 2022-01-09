New Delhi: A Zomato food delivery executive was killed on Saturday after his bike was allegedly hit by a drunk police constable’s car in Delhi. The constable has been arrested, police said. The incident took place on Saturday night in Budh Vihar area of Rohini.Also Read - Delhi: 24 Liquor Shops Sealed Till Dec 31 For Violation Of Civic Norms, 113 More Served Notices

The victim, Salil Tripathi, was the only earning member of his family, according to reports. His father died last year during the deadly second Covid wave. "A Zomato delivery executive died after a police constable, who was driving a car allegedly under alcohol influence hit his bike in Budh Vihar, Rohini on Saturday. The victim was the lone bread earner of his family. His father died of Covid. The constable has been arrested," a Delhi Police official statement said.

"On the night of January 8 in Budh Vihar area, a car hit a DTC bus and a bike rider. This car was being driven by Delhi Police constable Mahendra whose posting was in Rohini North police station. Prima facie, it looks like Mahendra was very drunk," said police. The constable was handed over to the police by the people present there.