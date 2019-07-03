Does the rainy season make you hungrier? Do you tend to reach out for unhealthy, junk food and order frequently from restaurants during this season? You have got to try these delicious and healthy recipes by Chef Rajat Chandna, Executive Sous Chef, Alila Fort Bishangarh.

Spiced chicken, cheese and egg melt

Ingredients:

Chicken leg boneless 100 gms

Ginger garlic paste 10 gms

Red chili powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder 1 tsp

Lemon 1 no

Hung curd 30 gms

Fresh coriander 20 gms

Olive oil 50 ml

Turmeric 10 gms

Eggs 4 no

Butter 20 gms

Cream 20 gms

Emmental cheese 50 gms

English cheddar cheese 50 gms

Multigrain bread 1 no

Microgreen for garnish

Method:

Spiced chicken

• Cut the chicken into long strips.

• In mixing bowl mix hung curd, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, ginger garlic paste and a bit of olive oil to make a marinade.

• Marinate the chicken strips in the mixture for 15-20 min and cook them in a thick bottom pan over medium heat till the chicken is tender.

Scrambled eggs

• Scramble the eggs in a small pan using butter and cream, season with salt and black pepper.

• Mix the grated Emmental and cheddar cheese with scrambled egg to make a gooey mixture.

• Boil one egg for 8 min and transfer the egg in cold water to stop further cooking.

For melt

• Toast the multigrain bread and drizzle some olive oil on top.

• In a bowl mix cooked chicken and scrambled egg and cheese mixture, add chopped coriander to make a topping

• Spoon the filling on top of the toasted bread and spread it evenly gratinate it in salamander or oven

• Garnish with sliced egg and micro greens and serve hot with choice of salad or fries.

Kale papdi chaat

Ingredients

Kale 1000 gm

Besan 250 gm

Ajwain 10 gm

Turmeric 10 gm

Salt 20 kg

Potato 300 gm

Onion 250 gm

Tomato 250 gm

Oil for frying 500 kg

Red chilli powder 20 gm

Black pepper 20 gm

Mint chutney 300 gm

Curd 800 gm

Tamarind chutney 200 kg

Coriander 100 gm

Chat masala 50 gm

Tempura flour 500 gm

Method:

• Mix Besan with water and spices to make a batter.

• Dip kale leaves and fry till crisp.

• In a plate, place kale crisp, add boiled diced potatoes, chopped onions, chopped green chilles, chopped coriander, mint chutney, tamarind chutney and sweet curd.

• Garnish with fried tempura batter.