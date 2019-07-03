Does the rainy season make you hungrier? Do you tend to reach out for unhealthy, junk food and order frequently from restaurants during this season? You have got to try these delicious and healthy recipes by Chef Rajat Chandna, Executive Sous Chef, Alila Fort Bishangarh.
Spiced chicken, cheese and egg melt
Ingredients:
Chicken leg boneless 100 gms
Ginger garlic paste 10 gms
Red chili powder 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Crushed black pepper 1 tsp
Roasted cumin powder 1 tsp
Lemon 1 no
Hung curd 30 gms
Fresh coriander 20 gms
Olive oil 50 ml
Turmeric 10 gms
Eggs 4 no
Butter 20 gms
Cream 20 gms
Emmental cheese 50 gms
English cheddar cheese 50 gms
Multigrain bread 1 no
Microgreen for garnish
Method:
Spiced chicken
• Cut the chicken into long strips.
• In mixing bowl mix hung curd, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, ginger garlic paste and a bit of olive oil to make a marinade.
• Marinate the chicken strips in the mixture for 15-20 min and cook them in a thick bottom pan over medium heat till the chicken is tender.
Scrambled eggs
• Scramble the eggs in a small pan using butter and cream, season with salt and black pepper.
• Mix the grated Emmental and cheddar cheese with scrambled egg to make a gooey mixture.
• Boil one egg for 8 min and transfer the egg in cold water to stop further cooking.
For melt
• Toast the multigrain bread and drizzle some olive oil on top.
• In a bowl mix cooked chicken and scrambled egg and cheese mixture, add chopped coriander to make a topping
• Spoon the filling on top of the toasted bread and spread it evenly gratinate it in salamander or oven
• Garnish with sliced egg and micro greens and serve hot with choice of salad or fries.
Kale Papadi Chaat (Photo credit: Alila Fort Bishangarh)
Kale papdi chaat
Ingredients
Kale 1000 gm
Besan 250 gm
Ajwain 10 gm
Turmeric 10 gm
Salt 20 kg
Potato 300 gm
Onion 250 gm
Tomato 250 gm
Oil for frying 500 kg
Red chilli powder 20 gm
Black pepper 20 gm
Mint chutney 300 gm
Curd 800 gm
Tamarind chutney 200 kg
Coriander 100 gm
Chat masala 50 gm
Tempura flour 500 gm
Method:
• Mix Besan with water and spices to make a batter.
• Dip kale leaves and fry till crisp.
• In a plate, place kale crisp, add boiled diced potatoes, chopped onions, chopped green chilles, chopped coriander, mint chutney, tamarind chutney and sweet curd.
• Garnish with fried tempura batter.