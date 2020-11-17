New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government will reportedly send a fresh proposal to the Centre seeking its permission to impose lockdown across market areas to control the rising coronavirus cases. Also Read - CTT vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Badalona Shaheen T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST November 17 Tuesday

“Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets if crowds don’t decrease as the shopping areas have potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots,” the chief minister said on Tuesday. Also Read - Coronavirus: When Will Life Return to Normal? Expert Answers

Notably, the city has been witnessing a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases from the last few days. Also Read - Home-rental Service Airbnb Loses Millions in Revenue Due to Pandemic

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded.