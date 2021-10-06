New Delhi: Tearing into Invesco’s malicious agenda, Dr Subhash Chandra, founder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) asserted that 2.5 lakh shareholders and 90 crore viewers are the real owners of the company, not Invesco. Hitting out at the ‘China-backed’ investor, Dr Chandra said that they (Invesco) are trying to take control of the company by exploiting legal loopholes.Also Read - Invesco Trying To Acquire ZEEL Through Illegal Manners, Alleges ZEE Group Chairman Subhash Chandra

He made the remarks while speaking on the most popular news programme ‘DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary’. Talking about Invesco’s nefarious motives, Dr Chandra said, “This is a clearcut case of company takeover in a clandestine manner, which is not legal. You (Invesco) are 18% shareholder, but not the owner.” Furthermore, he asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to take cognisance of the matter. Also Read - Invesco Should Resolve Matter Peacefully, Don’t Want Any Fracas With Them: Subhash Chandra

Dr Chandra also broke into tears while recalling the journey of Zee TV. “It was destiny. It was just meant to be. And that’s how Zee happened. People gave Zee meaning. I could not repeat the feat today, even if I want to. Several mistakes were made along the way and we have paid for it. I was even shown black badges, offered a garland of shoes. But I have welcomed them all positively”, he said, dismissing all the allegations that several media houses have been publishing since the mega-merger of the ZEEL-Sony Pictures. Also Read - Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Bollywood Leaders Come Out in Support of #DeshKaZee

#Watch #DeshKaZee | If Invesco wants to fight, we will give them one. I trust the people of my country, they will not let Zee down, says Dr @subhashchandra on ZEEL-Sony merger, Invesco's intent pic.twitter.com/EM7odpAzMg — India.com (@indiacom) October 6, 2021

Here are the highlights from his interview:-

Zee was launched at a time when there was only Doordarshan in India. But being the public broadcaster, DD had its own limitations. Thus Zee came and filled the gap.

A channel-like Zee TV can not be created by spending even Rs 10 lakh crore, Dr Subhash Chandra to Sudhir Chaudhary.

It’s the people’s love and trust that has made ZEE such a big company that it is today, said Dr Chandra expressing gratitude towards viewers.

Invesco is a shareholder, it is not the owner, Dr Chandra hit back at the company.

He said 2.5 lakh shareholders and 90 crore Indian viewers are the real owners of ZEEL.

They (Invesco) should resolve the matter peacefully. “We don’t want any fracas with Invesco”, said Dr Chandra.

If you want to takeover, offer 75% to the shareholders. “We will welcome your offer, but don’t try to do it by illegal means”, Dr Chandra stated referring to Invesco’s agenda.

Take over will not happen. The law of this country will not let that happen, Dr Chandra exuded confidence.

There is definitely someone in India who is extending support to Invesco. I do not want to make a guess on that, Dr Chandra told Sudhir Chaudhary.

If Invesco wants to fight, we will give them one, said the founder of ZEEL.

We have made mistakes along the way and I have paid for it, but I have welcomed criticism positively, he said further.

Showering praise on SONY, Dr Chandra said though Sony is a foreign company with good intent. They want to keep the new merger with India.

I have full trust in the people of this country, they won’t let Zee down, said Dr Chandra.