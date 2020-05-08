The fashion industry has always tried to showcase the mirror to society through innovation and design. Narendra Kumar or Nari, as he is fondly known as, is one of India’s leading designers since 2000. He has showcased life amidst coronavirus in his new FKNS collection which is based on three colours namely red, black, and white with pops of neon and metallic hues in prints that range from camouflage to doodles. Also Read - Thongs, High Heels And More: 7 Fashion Items That Are Damaging Your Health Really Badly And You Have no Idea

Red symbolizes the terror of the virus. Black symbolizes the darkness and death that has just been increasing on a daily basis all over the world. And, white is our effort to come together as humanity and beat this virus.

FKNS collection for men and women is inspired by its non-stop lifestyle and where street fashion can seamlessly transform into glam club style – The Athleisure Wear. Season 5 of this collection takes the story further with elements of street-style from across the globe, where the tracksuit meets the blazer. Optic denim resonates with a graphic sensibility across the collection which features fabrics like looper knits, knitwear, poly knits, and jersey adding a sense of youthfulness to the collection. The collection encompasses Nari's trademark cut, fit and sharp tailoring, which is mixed with easy, leisure silhouettes.

In 2000, Nari launched his own label after gaining invaluable experience on both the design and business end of a highly competitive fashion scene while working for Tarun Tahiliani at Ensemble. In addition to the fashion weeks across India, Nari has also showcased his work at the Australia Fashion Week, the Los Angeles Fashion Week, and the Dusseldorf CPD Fashion Fair.

He is the only Indian designer to feature in Esquire’s Big Black Book of Style in 2013. In the same year, he also became a creative director at Amazon.in, the first-ever Indian fashion designer to do so. Narendra Kumar has also been a faculty member of the NIFT where he taught garment manufacturing technology, fashion trends forecasting, design, draping, and fashion marketing.