New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there is only one detention centre in Assam for many years now and it is a continuous process. He also said that he has no idea about detention centres in other parts of the country.

“Detention centres are a continuous process. If an illegal migrant is arrested without any valid document, he will be kept in that detention centres and they will be deported later to their respective countries. Detention centres have nothing to do with NRC,” he said in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI.

Talking about the requirement of the detention centres in the country, Shah said illegal migrants need to be kept somewhere for six months till their deportation. However, he also clarified that nobody has been kept in the detention centre so far.

“Our government has not kept anybody in detention centres so far. People left out in NRC in Assam are living in their houses,” he further clarified.

He said there is only one detention centre in Assam and it is there for many years now. “There is only one detention centre existing in Assam, and it’s there for many years now. No other detention centre has been built under PM Modi’s government,” he added. He also added that the detention centres are not specifically built for the NRC purpose.

The statement from the Home Minister comes after Opposition leaders slammed PM Modi for his remark on detention centre when he said that not a single detention centre has been built in the country.