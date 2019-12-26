New Delhi: Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is no link between the detention centre and NRC, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a fresh statement saying the concept of the detention centre is not new in the country. The MHA further clarified that detention centres have been in existence for several decades in several states. It stated that the detention centres are not in any way related to the NRC as being wrongly spread by various quarters including the Congress.

The MHA also released a statement listing out the features and sequence of events that unfolded on the issue of detention centres.

The MHA said it had in January this year had prepared and circulated a model Detention Centre/Holding Centre/Camp manual. The model was prepared according to the Supreme Court’s August 20, 2018 order on a petition filed by Collaborative Network for Research and Capacity Building, Guwahati. The manual by the MHA explains that detention centres are confinement centres where foreign nationals are held for conducting necessary verification and deporting them after issuing travel documents by the respective governments.

The MHA further stated that the Foreigners Act, 1946, empowers the Central government to issue orders imposing restrictions on the movements of a foreigner and requiring the person to reside in a particular place.

The MHA since July 1998 has been issuing instructions to state governments for speedy deportation of detainees after travel documents are prepared.

The statement from the MHA comes just two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is no connection between the detention centre and National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He also said that no detention centre has been created since the Modi government came to power. The Home Minister, in an exclusive interview to ANI, had said that detention centres have been there for years and are for illegal immigrants.

“There is no connection between the detention centre and NRC or CAA. The centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this,” he had said.

To another question, he had also said that there is only one detention centre which has been in existence for years and probably there was no other such centre.