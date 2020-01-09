New Delhi: At a time when Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is deciding to change its party flag to an all-saffron one, there is speculation that the MNS will have an alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra to take on the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance in the state. However, denying speculations, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that his party will never have an alliance with the MNS in the state as the two parties are ideologically different.

As per updates, the flag of the MNS will be officially unveiled on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder and MNS chief’s mentor Bal Thackeray.

Fadnavis also denied meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and said there was no plan to join hands with him as of now. “There are no talks of alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Our ideologies are very different,” he said.

He further asserted, “They follow an ideology which is different from ours. If they consider expanding their outlook towards various issues, we may join them.”

He stated that the BJP, as a national party, is in favour of working with various (regional) organisations. “We will think about them in future,” he added.

The development comes after a section of media had claimed that Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray recently and the two discussed a possible tie-up to take on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

Several media reports suggest that Raj Thackeray met BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon and the meeting lasted for an hour.