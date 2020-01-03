New Delhi: After fresh controversy erupted over a booklet on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s credentials as a patriot, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the booklet which is being allegedly distributed by the Seva Dal.

The whole controversy came to limelight after the booklet, titled Veer Savarkar, Kitne ‘Veer’?, was distributed at a camp of the Congress-affiliated organisation in Madhya Pradesh.

The statement from Fadnavis comes after the book stated that Savarkar, after he was released from Andaman’s Cellular Jail, received a pension from the British, and moreover he and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse were in a physical relationship.

While urging the Maharashtra CM to ban the book, Fadnavis stated that the Congress had exhibited its wicked psyche by circulating such booklets and it poorly reflects how the Congress is going through ‘intellectual bankruptcy.

“The BJP strongly condemns the booklet. Venerable Hinduhriday-Samrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray would have been the first to react in his archetypal style (to the booklet) had he been around,” Fadnavis said’.

“Today, cannot have such an expectation, but expect that the chief minister announces immediate ban on the book,” Fadnavis said in a series of tweets.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis also sought to know from the Shiv Sena if it will repeatedly entertain insults to its leader Savarkar for the sake of power in the state.

Prior to this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also slammed the booklet for stating absurd things about Savarkar. “Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him. This shows the dirt in their mind,” Raut had said.

In another development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a political rally in Jharkhand, stated that he will not tender an apology for his rape remark because his name is not ‘Rahul Savarkar’.