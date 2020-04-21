Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee in her recent tweet urged Mumbai Police to help her after the actor received messages of death threats by a woman who asked Devoleena to stop defaming her Bigg Boss co-participant Arhaan Khan. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts Two Families Amid COVID-19 Crisis After Helping Pregnant Woman With Rare Blood Group

Devoleena shared a screen shot of the threat message on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "@MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap." In the screen shot, the woman wrote, "Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult kar rahi hai. Aur jiske liye aap yeh sab kuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, na aapki aur aaun dono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hon. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh voh aapka aakhri din hoga (You have been insulting Arhaan continuously. And remember, the bodies of even those two for whom you are doing this, will not found. I am talking about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Keep your mouth shut from now on. If you continue to speak about Arhaan, then that day would be your last one.)"

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

Replying to Devoleena’s tweet, Mumbai police wrote, ““We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details.”

The relationship of Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house made a lot of headlines. When Salman Khan in an episode told Rashami about Arhaan having a child, she was shocked after which Devoleena asked Rashami to break all ties with Arhaan.