DGCA Issues SOPs for Airlines Amid Flight Delays, Cancellations Due to Fog

The aviation regulator has also said that it has implemented the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) to guarantee adequate safeguards for air travelers in the event of flight disruptions.

France Grounds Aircraft Bound to Nicaragua

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued standard operating procedures for airlines amid delay of flights and cancellations at the Delhi airport due to the existing fog conditions. DGCA has directed all airlines to provide precise real-time updates on flight delays caused by fog.

The aviation regulator has said that the information should be sent to the passengers through SMS, WhatsApp, and email. It also emphasised that the latest update must be made available on the airline’s website.

“In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience,” the DGCA said in its statement.

Additionally, the DGCA stressed on the importance of conducting effective training for airline staff at airports, ensuring they can communicate appropriately and inform passengers about any ongoing flight delays.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares Plan to Check Flight Delays at Delhi Airport

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that steps are being taken to ‘mitigate’ the situation in the near future’, adding that all the stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact.

“Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations),” the minister said in an X post.

“The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem,” Scindia added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.