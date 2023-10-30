Dharamjaigarh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Or Congress, Who Will Don Winner’s Cap This Time?

Home

The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission (EC) announced that the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held in two phases. While the first phase of the election will be held on November 7th, the second phase will be on November 17th. The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd. Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase). Dharamjaigarh is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Chhattisgarh and is part of Raigarh (ST) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Dharamjaigarh falls in Raigarh district and North region of Chhattisgarh. It is categorised as a rural seat. In 2018, Laljeet Singh Rathia of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Leenav Birju Rathia of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 40335 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Key Updates

The first phase of the election will be held on November 7th

The second phase will be on November 17th.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3rd.

Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase).

Last date of nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21st, 2023(First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase),November 2nd , 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Voting on: November 7th, 2023 (First phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second phase)

Chhattisgarh election 2023: Result on: December 3rd, 2023

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the last date for filing nomination papers will be October 20th, 2023 for the first phase and October 30th, 2023 for the second.

