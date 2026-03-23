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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ranveer Singhs blockbuster to enter Rs 600 crore club in India, will it surpass Pushpa 2?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster to enter Rs 600 crore club in India, will it surpass Pushpa 2?

After a historic weekend, Dhurandhar 2 enters Monday with lower occupancy; can it still chase the Rs 600 crore record?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After delivering back-to-back record-breaking numbers over the weekend, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has now stepped into its first crucial weekday, and the tone has clearly shifted. The film, which stormed the box office with Rs 456.49 crore in just four days, is now facing what trade experts often call the “Monday test”, the phase where real staying power begins to show. Sunday was massive, with the film collecting Rs 114.85 crore and running at nearly 80% occupancy, but Monday morning trends suggest a slowdown. And honestly, this isn’t shocking. It’s a working day, offices are open, routines are back, and the audience flow naturally dips after a heavy weekend binge.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends & Occupancy

As per live data till now, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around Rs 2.37 crore, with overall occupancy dropping to 23.3% across 3,744 shows. The Hindi version is leading with Rs 2.22 crore, while Tamil and Telugu versions are contributing in smaller numbers.

Now, compared to the weekend highs, this looks like a steep fall, but this is exactly how big films behave post-Sunday. The key detail here is not the morning numbers, but how the film performs in the evening and night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Let’s address the big question, Can it cross Rs 100 crore again on Day 5? At the current pace, it looks unlikely. But this film has already surprised with its weekend jump, so it would be too early to completely rule out a late surge. The deciding factor? Metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi. If you check BookMyShow trends, you’ll notice that advance bookings and seat fill rates in these cities often decide the final number. If post-6 PM shows start filling up, the film can still push towards a strong Day 5 total. If not, Monday will stay controlled, not explosive.

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Can Dhurandhar 2 Challenge Pushpa 2’s Speed?

Now comes the bigger conversation: the Rs 600 crore milestone. As of today, no Bollywood film has ever crossed Rs 600 crore in just 5 days. The only film that has come close to that kind of pace is Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly touched around Rs 605-607 crore in five days, but that includes all-language collections and comes from a pan-India setup, not purely Hindi cinema.

So where does Dhurandhar 2 stand? With Rs 456 crore already in, it is ahead of many Bollywood blockbusters at this stage. But to hit Rs 600 crore by Day 5, it would need an unreal jump, something Monday trends don’t currently support.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Trend: Strong base, bigger week ahead

What works in the film’s favour is the massive weekend cushion. Even if Monday remains on the lower side, the overall trend is still extremely strong. The film doesn’t need to break records every single day; it just needs to hold steady through the weekdays.

And if that happens, crossing Rs 600 crore within the first week is still very much on the table, which itself would be a huge achievement for a Bollywood film.

So, will Dhurandhar 2 break the record? Not on Day 5, at least not going by current trends. But the bigger picture remains powerful. The film has already built momentum, audience interest is still high, and all it needs now is consistency.

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