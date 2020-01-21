New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday clearly stated that he won’t apologise for his comments on social reformer EV Ramasamy ‘Periyar’, over which a political group has filed a complaint. Rajinikanth, who was accused of ‘maligning’ Periyar, asserted that his remarks were based on news reports he read. He also carried copies of the news clippings and newspapers as evidence to justify his comment.

“I did not make up what I said, there are even published stories in media on it, I can show them. I will not apologise”, the actor told reporters when he was asked to comment on the protests that have erupted in Chennai following his controversial remarks on Periyar.

Chennai: Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam hold protest against Actor Rajinikanth near his residence, over his remarks on EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/LtHor7O8JX — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

Speaking at the 50th anniversary function of Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’, Rajinikanth had said that naked images of Lord Rama and Sita were displayed during a rally in 1971 in Salem that was led by Periyar.

Following his remarks, the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) registered a complaint with the Coimbatore police against the actor.

In its complaint, the DVK has alleged that Rajinikanth’s speech at the 50th anniversary function of Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’ was an insult to Periyar.

The DVK alleged that Rajinikanth’s statement was false and urged the police to book a case against him.