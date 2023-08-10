Digital Personal Data Protection Law Expected to Be Implemented Within 10 Months: IT Minister

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday, The government is expecting to implement Digital Personal Data Protection Law within 10 months

Digital Personal Data Protection Law Expected to Be Implemented Within 10 Months: IT Minister

New Delhi: The government is likely to implement Digital Personal Data Protection Law within 10 months, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on August 9, Wednesday. On the same day, Rajya Sabha passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 with an audio note. ” We have started work on implementation. This kind of legislation will require a 6-10 months frame. We will take every step with proper checks and balances. It is a guesstimate. We might do it faster than that,” said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Elaborating on the principles of Data collection, he exclaimed the data collected by the citizens should be used as per the law for deliberate purposes and the collected data should be limited to the requirement. Moreover, Mr Vaishnaw said citizens will have the right to correct their data and it should be stored with entities till the required time and protected by putting it in a safe place.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Bill on Monday. The Bill, which comes after six years of the Supreme Court, declared ‘Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms

What is Digital Personal Data Protection Law?

The sole purpose of this Act is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a way that recognizes both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes and for matters that are connected with the data.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill places reasonable obligations on data keepers, ensuring responsible handling of digital personal data. The additional restrictions on Significant Data keepers and verifiable parental / guardian consent have been added to the bill.

Status of Digital Personal Data Protection Law

Lok Sabha: The Lok Sabha passed the bill on August 7, Monday. The Bill, which got successful after six years of the Supreme Court declaring the “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right, has allowance to curb the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms.

Rajya Sabha: The Rajya Sabha on August 9, Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Law Bill, 2023, with an audio note.

President’s assent: The Bill is currently waiting for President’s approval.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Law Bill has been passed both in Rajya Sabha as well as in Lok Sabha, but it is still waiting for the President’s approval. If the bill is introduced, it may cause problems to reshape how businesses handle personal data within India.

Legal experts think that the law would come at a time when India was becoming a global digital economy and hence would form a critical tool for the protection of user data. They added that data fiduciaries would have to begin preparedness for the implementation of the law.

