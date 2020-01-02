New Delhi: Coming as a New Year gift for commuters in Delhi Metro, the DMRC on Thursday launched free high-speed WiFi services on Airport Express Line. People travelling in Delhi Metro can now access Internet inside train coaches, the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region.

After the WiFi service was launched, the DMRC in a statement said that the 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations and eight trains ply on this corridor.

Passengers will be able to access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network

with the name “METROWIFI_FREE”. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey. pic.twitter.com/kpIIQY4Iw6 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

DMRC chief Mangu Singh launched the WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line in a running train on the express corridor that connects New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 stations.

“This is the first time in India that WiFi facility is being provided in underground metro trains. India has become the fourth country in the world to have this, as at present underground metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China,” Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal told PTI.

As per updates from DMRC, this is the first time that the WiFi facility is being provided in underground metro trains in the South Asian region.

“A few metro cities globally offering WiFi connectivity in underground trains are Moscow and St Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (South Korea) and Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Shanghai (China),” the DMRC said.

With the free WiFi, commuters on Airport Express Line will be able to access various internet applications such as email, Facebook, YouTube, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls.

The DMRC said it has plans to extend the services to other corridors (Line 1-6) such as Red Line, Yellow Line Blue Line, Green Line and Violet Line.

To check for the Internet, commuters need to log on to ‘METROWIFI_FREE’ network. Then, they need to enter the phone number and an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to the mobile number. Once the login is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service throughout the journey.